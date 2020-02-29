$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 219,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $330.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

