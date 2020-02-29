$0.27 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FCF traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,121,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

