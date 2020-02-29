$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,969,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,147. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

