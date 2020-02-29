$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 4,240,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,194. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.