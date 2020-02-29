-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

UMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 179,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,540. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.