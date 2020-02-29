$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.