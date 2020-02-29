-$0.38 EPS Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Navistar International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 445.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

NYSE:NAV opened at $36.31 on Friday. Navistar International has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.