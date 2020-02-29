-$0.47 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,090. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $138,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

