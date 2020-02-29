$0.53 EPS Expected for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Catalent posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

CTLT stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. Catalent has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after buying an additional 549,881 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,667,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

