$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,032. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

