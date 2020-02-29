$0.88 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,860%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,871.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,303,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 100,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.