$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.14. United Continental reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

United Continental stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.