-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.96). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($3.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 702.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 13.71. The company has a market cap of $670.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

