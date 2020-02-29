0Chain Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $4,899.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

