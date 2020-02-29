0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.29 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, DigiFinex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $145.29 million and $19.08 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Upbit, Bilaxy, Liqui, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Crex24, C2CX, Koinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, OKEx, ABCC, BitBay, Coinone, Bittrex, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, IDEX, ZB.COM, WazirX, Tokenomy, AirSwap, DDEX, Livecoin, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Bithumb, Iquant, Bitbns, Huobi, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, Binance, BitMart, Poloniex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

