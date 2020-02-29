0xBitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $967,498.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $850,135.00 and approximately $967,498.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00482195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.06451501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

