$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

