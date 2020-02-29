$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Constellium stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 514,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

