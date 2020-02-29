-$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post ($1.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.87). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($6.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($8.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.83) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 204,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,824. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

