100,000 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Acquired by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Separately, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.