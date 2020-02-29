10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $6.97 on Friday, reaching $79.70. 314,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,777. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.19.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

