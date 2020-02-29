1,152,987 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,152,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,424,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NLOK opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.