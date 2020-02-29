13,555 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after buying an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after buying an additional 423,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.24. 11,431,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

