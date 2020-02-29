$137.64 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce $137.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.82 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $115.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $589.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $603.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.63 million, with estimates ranging from $687.62 million to $730.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $77.37 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.48, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

