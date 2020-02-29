150,000 Shares in Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LATNU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS LATNU remained flat at $$10.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LATNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.