1,729,287 Shares in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,729,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,420,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.51% of Intercorp Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

IFS stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Intercorp Financial has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

