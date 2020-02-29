17,406 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,406 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.01. 96,388,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,345,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.