176,542 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.52% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $9,526,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,564,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $935.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

