$19.90 Million in Sales Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post sales of $19.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $21.20 million. Natural Gas Services Group reported sales of $16.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year sales of $77.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.90 million to $79.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.78 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $83.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.31. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.