1irstcoin (FST) One Day Volume Tops $64,337.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $64,337.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00011130 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00719764 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016804 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,865,888 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

