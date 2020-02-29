1ST TR SR FR 20/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

