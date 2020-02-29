$2.01 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.75. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $8,547,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $124.24 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.