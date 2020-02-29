$2.32 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce $2.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 million. Epizyme reported sales of $7.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $39.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 million to $63.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $72.19 million to $173.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

EPZM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of EPZM opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $13,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

