$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $15.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.72 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

