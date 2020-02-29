$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.62 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE KDP opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

