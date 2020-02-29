$200.22 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to report $200.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.67 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $208.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $841.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $927.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $866.69 million, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $968.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

