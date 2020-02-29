20,482 Shares in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

