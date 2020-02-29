20,968 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,004,115.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,493,997 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.