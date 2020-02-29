21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 695,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 815,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.