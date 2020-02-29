$246.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $246.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.90 million to $248.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $216.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

