25,623 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $86.16.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.