261,627 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.64% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.71 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

