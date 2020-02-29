$274.92 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report sales of $274.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.50 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $266.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE LL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $275.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

