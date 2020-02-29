27,929 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $37.98. 5,392,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,642. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.