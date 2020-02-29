$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $1.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Several analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

