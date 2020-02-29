29,827 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $63.96 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 8.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,180 shares of company stock worth $9,712,297. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.