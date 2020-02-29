$3.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings of $3.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

NYSE:SMG traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.99. 747,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

