$30.61 Million in Sales Expected for Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) will report $30.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.71 million and the highest is $33.50 million. Adesto Technologies reported sales of $28.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year sales of $120.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.01 million to $123.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.24 million, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $141.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adesto Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Arch Venture Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 231,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOTS opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $370.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

