30,164 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXT. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti dropped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

