30,309 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.